Woman miraculously survives horrifying knife attack, thanks to breast implants: Social media reacts

A 30-year-old woman miraculously survived a horrifying knife attack in Hangzhou, China, because of her breast implants. The woman avoided fatal chest injuries due to the implants.

The shocking incident, which has raised serious concerns about public safety, took place on May 22 at The MixC Shopping Mall.

The woman, surnamed Ma, was getting into her car when a stranger forced himself into the front seat and threatened her with a knife. He made her pay for parking and then ordered her to drive to Tongxiang, a nearby county.

Along the way, he kept threatening her and demanded money. But, when he found her bank balance was low, he told her to borrow from friends.

Ma secretly messaged her boyfriend, who tracked her phone and called the police. As officers arrived, the attacker stabbed her 22 times in the chest before turning the knife on himself.

The attacker died at the scene. But, Ma survived after emergency treatment, thanks to her implants.

“We counted over 20 stab wounds. Fortunately, I had undergone breast augmentation surgery in the past, and the implant blocked what could have been a fatal blow. Only one stab wound reached my lung,” the South China Morning Post quoted Ma as saying.

Ma has now left the hospital but feels upset that the case was closed just because her attacker died. She said it felt like the matter remained unresolved.

While Ma recovered in intensive care, her mother cried constantly. Her parents had a hard time travelling from northeast China to reach her.

Ma had always felt safe in Hangzhou, especially at MixC Mall where the attack happened. She said she just felt unlucky to have crossed paths with the attacker.

“It just feels like I was unlucky to have encountered the suspect. Now that he is dead and the case is closed, there are many things that cannot be undone,” she said.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to Ma’s survival because of the breast implants.

“Who would have thought breast implants could have this kind of benefit! The plastic surgery clinic deserves a banner of gratitude,” SCMP quoted one online user as reacting.