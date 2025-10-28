Woman, needing kidney transplant, marries to terminally-ill cancer patient: What happens next turns into a movie

A 24-year-old woman named Wang Xiao from Shaanxi province, China, suffering from uremia, was told she would not survive without a kidney transplant. With no suitable donor in her family, she took an unusual step.

Xiao posted a marriage advertisement in a cancer support group. She asked for a terminally-ill man willing to marry her so that she could receive his kidney after his death.

Her message conveyed her desperation and honesty, expressing that she only wanted to live. Soon, 27-year-old Yu Jianping, a cancer patient battling myeloma, replied. Despite his failing health, Jianping agreed to marry her.

What began as a practical arrangement turned into a genuine bond. They found joy, humour and companionship in each other’s company.

In July 2013, Wang Xiao and Yu Jianping quietly registered their marriage with a mutual understanding. They wanted to keep their relationship private and manage finances separately.

They agreed that, after Yu’s death, one of his kidneys would go to Wang. She cared for him during his treatment and later looked after his father.

What began as a survival agreement slowly grew into a genuine love story. They supported each other through illness and found joy in small moments.

Wang began selling flower bouquets, sharing their story to raise money for Yu’s bone-marrow transplant. Eventually, they collected 500,000 yuan (approximately ₹62 lakh at the current exchange rate).

By mid-2014, both had shown remarkable recovery. Yu’s health stabilised, and Wang’s dialysis was reduced significantly.

In February 2015, to celebrate their love and new lease on life, the couple held a heartfelt wedding banquet at a local restaurant.

Their story was later adapted into the film Viva La Vida. The 2024 Chinese romantic drama, starring Peng Yuchang and Li Gengxi, minted $38 million ( ₹335 crore) worldwide.

At the 19th Changchun Film Festival, both of them won Best Actor awards. The film had its OTT release. Fans can watch the movie on Netflix.

What is Myeloma? Myeloma is a form of blood cancer that starts in plasma cells. In this disease, abnormal plasma cells multiply uncontrollably.

Common symptoms include bone pain, tiredness, frequent infections, kidney issues and high calcium levels. Its exact cause is unknown.