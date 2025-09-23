Woman pays ₹3.7 crore to boyfriend’s wife for divorce and child support; then comes a twist

A strange love story in China has caught public attention. A businesswoman surnamed Zhu fell for her young subordinate, He. Both were married. As they started an affair, they planned to leave their spouses.

Reports by Huashang Daily revealed that Zhu owns a company in Chongqing. Yet, her business details remain unclear. The case has sparked heated discussion in China. According to the South China Morning Post, many are debating love, money and responsibility in relationships.

As they decided to be together, He got divorced. Zhu transferred three million yuan ( ₹3.7 crore) to He’s wife, Chen, as compensation and support for their child. He then divorced and moved in with Zhu.

However, after a year of living together, Zhu realised they were incompatible and demanded the money back. A court in Chongqing first ruled in Zhu’s favour, the publication reported.

The court said that the money she had given violated public order and good customs. It described the transfer as an “invalid gift”. Next, it ordered that the money must be returned.

However, Chen and He appealed against this decision. In the second hearing, the higher court found that Zhu had failed to provide clear evidence to prove that the money was given as a gift directly to Chen.

Instead, the judges said the money was paid on He’s behalf as compensation for divorce. The money was also for the upbringing of the couple’s child.

The court also criticised Zhu’s conduct. It said that she had used her financial power to push for He’s divorce and later demanded the money back. This showed a lack of integrity, according to the court.

As a result, the earlier ruling was overturned. Chen was allowed to keep the money.

Social media reactions Chinese social media is now slamming Zhu for her behaviour.

“It is unreasonable for her to disrupt another person’s marriage and then demand the money back after the divorce,” SCMP quoted one of them as saying.

“One must secure a handsome husband; who knows, maybe one day he’ll catch the attention of a wealthy woman, and you could become rich overnight,” quipped another.