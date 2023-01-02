Woman seen pushing a 3-year-old girl on railway track in USA, held

In a shocking incident, a woman pushing a young child onto train tracks in Oregon, USA, has been caught on camera.
The incident occurred on 28 December, 2022, and the video has been made available on the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office website.
According to the attorney's office, the 3-year-old girl was pushed onto the railway line while she and her mother were waiting for the train on the platform.
Brianna Lace Workman, 32, has been identified as the attacker, who sat back down after pushing the girl.
This happened at the MAX platform at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland, Oregon, United States. The 32-year-old woman was seen pushing the girl onto the track and jumping from a bench on the platform in the CCTV footage. Fortunately, there was no train at the time.
She was saved by the onlookers, who rushed to her aid.
As per the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, the attacker was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct, and recklessly putting another person in danger.
According to records from the district court that Metro mentioned, the three-year-old is listed as homeless and lives in Portland.
The police informed that the child has stomach and head injuries. They further said, "The girl could face occasional headaches, but she would recover soon" because of the head injury.
The officer stated that the woman had also been detained multiple times previously.
