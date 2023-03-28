Woman shoots dead 3 children, 3 adults at Christian school in Tennessee

Woman shoots dead 3 children, 3 adults at Christian school in Tennessee2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:24 AM IST
NASHVILLE (TENNESSEE) : A 28-year-old woman armed with several guns opened fire on Monday at a private Christian school she once attended, killing three children and three adults before police killed her, authorities said.
