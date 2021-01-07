OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Woman shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest dies: Police
A Trump supporter confronts police and security forces at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)
A Trump supporter confronts police and security forces at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Woman shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest dies: Police

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 06:05 AM IST AP

  • Donald Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clashed with police
  • Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol

Washington: A woman who was shot inside the US Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

That's according to two officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation. Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Bidens presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

Hours later, police had declared the Capitol was secured.

