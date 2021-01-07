Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Woman shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest dies: Police
A Trump supporter confronts police and security forces at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Woman shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest dies: Police

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST AP

  • Donald Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clashed with police
  • Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol

Washington: A woman who was shot inside the US Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

Washington: A woman who was shot inside the US Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

That's according to two officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol prices hit all-time high after today's hike. Check rates here

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash

2 min read . 08:42 AM IST

India hasn’t deindustrialized, but stagnated

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST

That's according to two officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol prices hit all-time high after today's hike. Check rates here

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash

2 min read . 08:42 AM IST

India hasn’t deindustrialized, but stagnated

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation. Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Bidens presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

Hours later, police had declared the Capitol was secured.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.