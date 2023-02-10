Woman tries to kill younger look-alike to steal identity, uses Russian poison
The woman tried to poison her younger lookalike friend with a piece of poisoned cheesecake.
Viktoria Nasyrova, a Russian-born woman suspected of poisoning her lookalike friend with a piece of poisoned cheesecake, was convicted of attempted murder in an identity-theft scheme. The Queens jury reached its verdict after a trial that lasted a week and a half. Prosecutors claimed that the 47-year-old woman had sloppily put her DNA all over the cheesecake box and afterwards bragged about the crime in many jailhouse interviews.
