A woman in Australia has become an instant millionaire after winning Australia's Covid-19 vaccine lottery. According to a report by Daily Mail Australia, Joanne Zhu, 25, participated in a Million Dollar Vax lottery last month. The lottery was set up by a group of 20 philanthropists and corporations to boost Covid vaccination rates as per the daily.

Around 27,44,974 Australians from 3,600 postcodes registered for the million Dollar Vax. The people who participated in the lottery had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 31.

Among the millions of people, Zhu became an overnight millionaire in the lucky draw. She ended up winning AU$ 1million or ₹5.4 crore for the vaccine. Zhu is still coming to terms with her life-changing windfall.

Zhou told the daily, “Someone rang me the other day... I think it was on Friday, and I was at work, I couldn't pick up the phone".

'Then I called them back and she said: “Oh, you won a million dollars! You're the only one in Australia," she added.

The Million Dollar Vax website crashed when the lottery launched in early October. The lottery attracted 350,000 entries in the first 24 hours. In the Australian lottery, more than $4.1 million worth of prizes have been handed out to more than 3,100 lucky people.

