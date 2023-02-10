‘Women don’t like math’: Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks opens up about sexism in Hollywood
Elizabeth Banks wants ‘to break down some of the mythology around what kinds of movies women are interested in making’.
As actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks awaits the release of her “masculine" film Cocaine Bear. she has spoken about a “bizarre" sexism that exists in Hollywood. There are people in the Hollywood movie industry who still have a bias against women, she believes.
