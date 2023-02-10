As actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks awaits the release of her “masculine" film Cocaine Bear . she has spoken about a “bizarre" sexism that exists in Hollywood. There are people in the Hollywood movie industry who still have a bias against women, she believes.

“For some bizarre reason, there are still executives in Hollywood who are like, ‘I don’t know if women can do technical stuff.’ There are literally people who are like, ‘Women don’t like math.’ It just persists," Banks told Variety while revealing about her upcoming movie that she “definitely wanted to make something muscular and masculine".

She said she “wanted to break down some of the mythology around what kinds of movies women are interested in making".

While Banks spoke about Hollywood’s bias against female directors, she is not the only one to speak about sexism in the industry. Reese Witherspoon earlier revealed that her financial adviser warned her that she'd make less money after entering her 40s as, according to him, she would not have “much of a career".

Emma Stone said in 2019 that her jokes had been taken from her and given to her male colleagues. The La la land actor told Rolling Stone, “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away."

If Mila Kunis didn't pose semi-nude for a men's magazine, a producer threatened her that she would never work in Hollywood again. The Black Swan actor also said she withdrew from a project after a producer had called her Kunis Ashton Kutcher's wife.

In 2016, Jennifer Lopez said she didn’t deserve to have been called a “diva". According to her, women in Hollywood need to be "much more well behaved" than men. Lopez said that women were not “allowed to have certain opinions or be a certain way, or be passionate". The Marry Me actor said she felt “crippled" while being candid about her opinion.

