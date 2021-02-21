Women in Saudi Arabia can join armed forces in latest widening of rights

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Women in Saudi Arabia can trade their abayas for military uniforms on Sunday as the kingdom opens up the armed forces to female recruits.

Women in Saudi Arabia can trade their abayas for military uniforms on Sunday as the kingdom opens up the armed forces to female recruits.

This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. The plan was first announced in 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}