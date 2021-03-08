Subscribe
Home >News >World >Women's Day: Andhra CM hands out 900 two-wheelers to state women police

Women's Day: Andhra CM hands out 900 two-wheelers to state women police

Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy,
1 min read . 05:32 PM IST ANI

  • The CM also launched 18 Crime Scene Management Vehicles
  • Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita also participated in the program at the CM camp office

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday virtually provided 900 two-wheelers (Disha Vehicles) to the state's women police on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The CM also launched 18 Crime Scene Management Vehicles.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita also participated in the program at the CM camp office.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Home Minister said, "Special help desks for women have been arranged at all police stations in the state. They have come into force from today itself. I also thank our Chief Minister for increasing the number of casual leaves for women employees to 20 days per year."

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police, Gautam Sawang, said: "The rate of crimes against women has decreased in the state by more than seven per cent in the past year."

He also added that after implementing Disha act in the state, which is still to be ratified by the central government, investigation, trial and, conviction in crime cases against women have speeded up, leading to better results.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'.

