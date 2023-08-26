Women's Equality Day 2023: Know history of female struggle against inequality

Women's Equality Day 2023: The historic day marks the victory of women, who constitute half of the population, to get voting rights in the USA in 1920. On this day, the 19th Ammendment to the US Constitution was officially certified in 1920. The amendment provided women the right to vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the amendment no US state and the federal government were allowed to deny the right to vote to any American citizens on the basis of gender. Every year, the day is observed on August 26 each year.

History of Women's Equality Day 2023 During the early 19th century, women were not allowed to inherit property. At that time, they earned half a man's wages in any available job. The wide inequality between men and women, forced Ameircan women to demand and protest for their political rights and representation.

In the early 19th century, countries like Finland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom had legalised voting for women as this movement swept across the world.

It was after that time, the US passed the 19th Ammendment to the constitution in 1878. At that time it failed to gain traction. It was only after World War 1, when women gave their contribution in the war to bring fore their participation in the economy.