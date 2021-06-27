OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Women's ODI: England beat India by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

Women's ODI: England beat India by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

England's Nat Sciver, right, celebrates reaching a half century against India, with team-mate Tammy Beaumont, during their Women's One-Day International match at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, England.Premium
England's Nat Sciver, right, celebrates reaching a half century against India, with team-mate Tammy Beaumont, during their Women's One-Day International match at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, England.
 1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2021, 10:45 PM IST PTI

  • India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32
  • Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs

England Women defeated India Women by eight wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them.

Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).

England Women: 202 for 2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out; Jhulan Goswami 1/25).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Amphotericin B Emulsion injections for Black Fungus treatment. (PTI)

Indian missions working on war footing to get black fungus drug: Centre tells SC

5 min read . 27 Jun 2021
British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi on June 26, 2021.

Classified UK defence documents on HMS Defender found at bus stop in England

2 min read . 27 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout