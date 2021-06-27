Women's ODI: England beat India by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

Home
Premium England's Nat Sciver, right, celebrates reaching a half century against India, with team-mate Tammy Beaumont, during their Women's One-Day International match at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, England.
1 min read . 27 Jun 2021 PTI
England Women defeated India Women by eight wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.
Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.
For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them.
Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.
India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).
England Women: 202 for 2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out; Jhulan Goswami 1/25).