Home >News >World >Women's ODI: England beat India by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

Women's ODI: England beat India by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

England's Nat Sciver, right, celebrates reaching a half century against India, with team-mate Tammy Beaumont, during their Women's One-Day International match at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, England.
1 min read . 27 Jun 2021 PTI

  • India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32
  • Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs

England Women defeated India Women by eight wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.

For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them.

Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).

England Women: 202 for 2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out; Jhulan Goswami 1/25).

