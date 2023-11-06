A collective Muslim prayer at a French airport sparked controversy in Paris. In response to the collective prayer, French airport operator described the incident as ‘regrettable’

Amid the stark division of the world on the Israel-Hamas war, an incident of collective Muslim prayer at a French airport has sparked controversy on social media.

Images of dozens of travelers performing collective Muslim prayer at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris have gone viral on social media. The incident also received sharp reactions from France's transport minister Clement Beaune. In his latest post on X, formerly Twitter, Beaune said that airport authorities were fully committed to implementing rules and vowed "firmness".

The collective prayer took place at terminal 2B of France's largest airport in which around 30 travellers took place. It lasted for around 10 minutes, according to AFP. Notably, special closed areas are set aside at the airport for people of all faiths to pray in private. The country prefers to limit displays of religious belief in public spaces like schools, and public buildings including airports.

The chief executive of operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP) called the incident as “regrettable" on X.

“Dedicated places of worship exist. The border police have been instructed to prohibit this and will increase their vigilance," he added. He also warned people of not exaggerating giving reference to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The photo was also shared by a former minister, Neolle Lenoir. In his post, he sarcastically said, "What does the CEO of Aeroports de Paris do when his airport is transformed into a mosque? Is the change in status official?"

Expressing his displeasure at the incident, French MP Astrid Panosyan Bouvet said, “There are specially dedicated places of worship at the airport," adding that the authorities had to implement "the rules that prevail in France, including at the airports".

The incidents sparked a social media controversy with many calling it an "attack on the West". On the other hand, many people accused the critics of spreading ‘Islamophobia’

The mayor of Alfortville outside Paris accused fellow politicians and leaders of "clumsy comments that could be compared to Islamophobia".

Several social media users also commented on the issue.

“Paris airport: If you were wondering why airplanes are not falling from the sky, it's thanks to them," wrote an X user.

"This is Paris airport, not a mosque," wrote another user.

