Wong Lu Yang viral video: Malaysian doctor issues public apology after being caught cheating in BMW

Malaysian doctor Wong Lu Yang has come under fire after a video circulated online accusing him of being unfaithful with a woman in his BMW. On August 27, Wong released a Facebook video expressing regret and shame, particularly towards his wife.

“I want to publicly apologise to my wife for hurting her,” he said, adding that he had admitted his mistake, sought forgiveness and was grateful she had allowed him back home. “I am thankful to my wife for accepting me once again,” Wong added.

Blackmail claims Earlier the same day, Wong disclosed in another Facebook post that his family had been targeted by blackmail attempts before the video became public. He said they refused to give in to the demands, which later caused his wife more pain when the scandal surfaced.

“I was sorry for hurting my wife a second time when the accusations were made public, which made me feel pain and regret,” he wrote, explaining that they had anticipated this situation months earlier.

Police complaint over online abuse Wong also confirmed that he had lodged a police report over online harassment. “I wish to inform the public that I, together with my family, have been threatened and subjected to cyberbullying on social media. False and harmful content, including my face, my family members, friends, and organisations I am involved with, as well as my phone number, have been shared without my consent,” he said.

Screengrab from the viral post.

He stressed that he would consider legal action under Malaysian law against those spreading defamatory content or misusing his personal details. “I sincerely apologise to the public for the attention and concern this issue has caused. This is a personal matter and has no relation to any organisations, associations, friends, or family members,” he added.

NGO steps in According to Mothership, Wong has been suspended from his post as president of the youth leadership group JCI Kota Bharu. The NGO said immediate past president Tan Zhi Qian would temporarily take over. “We wish to emphasise that this is a personal matter concerning the current president, and it has no connection with JCI Kota Bharu’s mission or work,” the organisation said.