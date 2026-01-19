Wooden ‘jhula’, pashmina shawl in ornate silver box: A look at PM Modi's gift to UAE president

A beautifully carved wooden swing (jhula) from Gujarat and a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box were among the gifts Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his two-hour “working visit” to India.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister presented traditional Indian gifts to the UAE President, which included a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarati family homes.

In Gujarati culture, the jhula symbolises togetherness, dialogue and bonding across generations. The gift also aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family.

PM Modi also presented the UAE President with a Pashmina shawl housed in an ornate silver box. Handcrafted in Kashmir from exceptionally fine wool, the Pashmina is known for its softness, lightness and warmth. The decorative silver box, made in Telangana, highlights India’s rich legacy of handloom and handicrafts.

A Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box was also gifted to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. In addition, she received Kashmiri saffron, presented in a decorative silver box. Cultivated in the Kashmir Valley, the saffron is prized for its deep crimson strands and rich aroma.

People familiar with the UAE President’s visit said discussions with the Indian leadership were expected to focus on trade and investment, defence industry cooperation, and energy initiatives, according to a PTI report.

India-UAE ties The two nations count among each other’s leading trade and investment partners, supported by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a local currency settlement mechanism and a bilateral investment treaty, the MEA said.

India and the UAE also share a strong energy partnership, underpinned by long-term energy supply agreements.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership,” the MEA said in a statement.