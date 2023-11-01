Word of the Year: Collins Dictionary crowns ‘AI’ as the winner for 2023; nepo baby, greedflation also make the list
Collins managing director, Alex Beecroft, highlighted the remarkable growth of AI's influence in 2023.
Collins Dictionary has declared "AI," the abbreviation for artificial intelligence, as the Word of the Year for 2023, as per an AFP report. The decision was made by lexicographers at Collins Dictionary, who observed a significant increase in the usage of this term, making it the dominant conversation of the year, it said.