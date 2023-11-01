Collins Dictionary has declared "AI," the abbreviation for artificial intelligence, as the Word of the Year for 2023, as per an AFP report. The decision was made by lexicographers at Collins Dictionary, who observed a significant increase in the usage of this term, making it the dominant conversation of the year, it said.

Collins managing director, Alex Beecroft, highlighted the remarkable growth of AI's influence in 2023. He mentioned, “We know that AI has been a big focus this year in the way that it has developed and has quickly become as ubiquitous and embedded in our lives as email, streaming, or any other once futuristic, now everyday technology."

To determine this choice, Collins Dictionary analyzed the Collins Corpus, a database containing over 20 billion words from written materials, including websites, newspapers, magazines, and books published worldwide. The analysis also considered spoken language from radio, TV, and everyday conversations. New data is continuously integrated into the Corpus to track the emergence of new words and meanings.

Beecroft noted, "Use of the word as monitored through our Collins Corpus is always interesting, and there was no question that this has also been the talking point of 2023."

In addition to "AI," Collins Dictionary included other noteworthy words in its list for 2023:

- "Nepo baby" – A phrase used to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in industries similar to those of their parents.

- "Greedflation" – Refers to companies making profits during the cost of living crisis.

- "Ulez" – The ultra-low emission zone that penalizes drivers of the most polluting cars in London.

- Social media terms like "deinfluencing" or "de-influencing," which means to "warn followers to avoid certain commercial products."

- "Bazball" – A term inspired by New Zealand cricketer and coach Brendon McCullum, known as Baz, who promotes a philosophy of relaxed minds, aggressive tactics, and positive energy.

- "Permacrisis" – Defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity," which was the Collins Word of the Year in 2022.

Previously, "lockdown" was the Word of the Year in 2020, and "Brexit" held this title in 2016.

