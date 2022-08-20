Work for Canadian government as a student: Everything you need to know

Student may opt for both full-time and part-time employment in a wide range of industries, including the sciences, trades, administration, IT, finance and many more.
Working for the top student employer in Canada, the Canadian government, will allow you to gain useful and important experience while you are a student there. The Government of Canada offers thousands of positions around the nation and hundreds of career options. Additionally, the salary for these positions is fairly competitive.
The largest student database in Canada is open year-round and accessible to all departments and organisations. It provides chances for both full-time and part-time employment in a wide range of industries, including the sciences, trades, administration, IT, finance and many more.
Eligibility to work for Canadian government
Canadian nationals and permanent residents who meet the job qualifications will be given preference. The door is still open for international students, though.
If you can fulfil these three conditions, you are qualified for this programme. You need to be enrolled full-time in high school, a CEGEP, college, or a university. In the following academic year, you ought to start taking classes again full-time. You are over the legal drinking age in the province or territory where you work.
This includes college students who have been granted full-time status by their academic institution and who have mental or physical disability. Student employment programmes may also be available to adult students enrolled in secondary education and retraining programmes. It is acceptable for students who are in their final year of academics and do not plan to return to full-time education to work part-time till they graduate.
Diversity
You can work for a government organisation that embraces and represents the various identities, cultures, viewpoints, and experiences that make up Canada. You can self-declare on your application if you identify as a woman, an Aboriginal person, a person from a visible minority, or someone with a disability. These groups are the only ones who can apply for certain positions. You must self-declare in order to be given consideration for these chances.
Students with disabilities will receive the assistance they need to adequately demonstrate their ability if you have specific assessment needs. If they are contacted for a test or an interview, they can request accommodations from the person who contacts them. This information will remain private.
After you apply
Managers will use the inventory to fill positions when they become available. If you are matched with a job opportunity or if your application status changes, you will receive an email notification. You'll hear from a manager for a test and/or interview if your application is chosen for further consideration.
Pay
For secondary school students, the pay is 16 Canadian dollars (about ₹1,000) each hour. Secondary school students are paid at the maximum level of the applicable provincial or territorial minimum wage. For post-secondary school students, the hourly rate ranges from 16 Canadian dollars to 34.59 (around ₹2,200) Canadian dollars.
Managers may provide post-secondary students assignments that require secondary school education and pay them at the secondary school rate of pay only when secondary school students are not available.
Rates of pay are determined at the initial appointment or reappointment stage and are based on the student's current academic level. The rates of pay are designed to provide managers with a certain amount of flexibility, which means that managers can pay the students at any step above the minimum rate under certain circumstances.
