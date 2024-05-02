'Work from home, distance learning' in Dubai due to heavy rainfall warning. Check details
Dubai airports and airlines have issued advisories due to heavy rainfall warnings. Travellers are asked to plan ahead for delays and use smart apps for real-time traffic updates. The Dubai Government has announced remote work for employees and has advised the private sector to do the same.
Amid heavy rainfall warnings, Dubai Airports and local airlines, including Emirates, flydubai and Etihad, issued advisories for passengers on Wednesday. The airport authorities asked travellers to gear up for delays due to road congestion on May 2 and May 3.
