Work permit cancellation for Indians in Bangladesh, case against New Delhi in ICC if...: Osman Hadi's Inqilab Mancha

Leaders and activists of the Inqilab Manch in Bangladesh reportedly demanded that the work permits of Indians working in the country must be revoked. The group's statement came amid the controversy over the killing of student leader and Inquilab Moncho spokesperson Shaheed Osman Hadi.

Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of the Inqilab Mancha, also made four demands, including arresting and prosecuting the murderers of Shaheed Osman Hadi within the next 24 days, according to Prothom Alo.

"I am announcing four points on behalf of the Inqilab Mancha to establish a fight for justice to arrest and prosecute the murderers of martyr Osman Hadi and to maintain the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh," Jaber was quoted as saying.

According to Prothom Al, the four-point demand of the Inqilab Mancha include:

1. Whoever killed Hadi, planned his murder, or assisted the culprits must be arrested and brought to justice within the next 24 days.

2. The work permits of Indians working in Bangladesh must be cancelled to maintain the country's independence and sovereignty.

3. Case against India in the International Court of Justice if ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina, who fled to India after the 2024 students' uprising, does not return to Bangladesh.

4. The Awami League's friends in the civil, military, and intelligence must be brought to justice.

"Among these four demands, our main demand is to arrest the murderers of Shaheed Osman Hadi within the next 24 working days and complete the trial. The remaining three demands must also be fulfilled by this interim government," the member secretary of Inqilab Mancha reportedly said.

According to local media reports, leaders and activists of the Inqilab Manch had been holding a sit-in program at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection since Friday afternoon, demanding the arrest and trial of Osman Hadi's killers.

On Saturday night, Inqilab Manch member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced a full-scale blockade in the divisional cities to spread the movement. He ended the blockade on Sunday night after making the four demands.

Sharif Osman Hadi killed Hadi, 32, was shot a day after the Election Commission announced on December 12 that the next national election would be held on February 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he died on the night of December 18.

Hadi, spokesperson of Inquilab Moncho, was a prominent youth leader during the July-August 2024 mass street protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last year.

He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections.

The Garo Hills region falls under Meghalaya's western sector, which shares an international border with Bangladesh and is guarded by the Border Security Force.

A top Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer earlier said that two primary suspects in the Hadi murder case have crossed into Meghalaya via the Haluaghat border “with the help of local associates”.

However, security agencies in Meghalaya dismissed the claims by the Bangladesh Police on Sunday.

"There is no evidence to suggest that any individual crossed the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya. The BSF has neither detected nor received any report of such an incident," Inspector General OP Opadhyay told PTI.