Workers at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant evacuated after scary Russia Earthquake triggers Tsunami alert

Workers at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan were evacuated Wednesday after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east triggered tsunami warnings around the Pacific.

"We have evacuated all workers and employees" at the Fukushima Daiichi plant -- which went into meltdown after being hit by a tsunami in 2011 -- a spokeswoman for plant operator TEPCO told AFP, adding that "no abnormality" had been observed at the site.