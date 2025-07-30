Workers at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant evacuated after scary Russia Earthquake triggers Tsunami alert

An 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's coast led to the evacuation of workers at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan due to tsunami warnings.

Anjali Thakur
Updated30 Jul 2025, 09:23 AM IST
A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (Reuters)
Workers at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan were evacuated Wednesday after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east triggered tsunami warnings around the Pacific.

"We have evacuated all workers and employees" at the Fukushima Daiichi plant -- which went into meltdown after being hit by a tsunami in 2011 -- a spokeswoman for plant operator TEPCO told AFP, adding that "no abnormality" had been observed at the site.

 

 

