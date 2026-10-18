Workers in China are teaching robots everyday chores, earning ₹57,000 monthly by folding clothes, sweeping floors, more

Workers in China are teaching robots everyday tasks. Their movements become training data, helping machines learn household chores and respond to real surroundings.

The South China Morning Post reported on Liu Yun, who joined the programme after losing her job. The 40-year-old previously worked in the automotive industry. She struggled to find another job because of her age.

Advertisement

At a Beijing studio, Liu wore a sensor bracelet and chips on her fingers. Instructions appeared on a computer screen as she moved cups and scrubbed surfaces. She compared the experience to teaching a 2-year-old child.

Workers were closely monitored, with large screens displaying their productivity and accuracy rankings. The daily target was 160 samples, while leading workers completed over 260. Liu found the repeated tasks tiring. Washing dishes and wiping tables 200 times daily was already her limit.

Sun, a 22-year-old student from Shanxi, joined during his summer break while seeking an internship. He folded clothes, swept floors and recorded standard movements for robot training.

Day shifts paid 120 yuan ( ₹1,704), while night shifts paid 135 yuan ( ₹1,915). Sun felt the money did not justify the physical and mental strain. Many workers left after only a few weeks.

Advertisement

However, the work suits some people seeking flexible hours. Guo Hongjuan, from Jiangsu, collects data at home for around six hours daily, according to SCMP.

Her tasks include arranging books, wiping tables and moving objects. She earns about 4,000 yuan (nearly ₹57,000) monthly while caring for her child.

Robot training now extends beyond homes and studios. In August, Shenzhen company Physen AI partnered with a sanitation company.

Street cleaners wore devices that recorded their movements while sweeping roads. Their responses to passing electric bicycles helped capture changing conditions in real surroundings.

Online reactions have been mixed, with some users calling the work a cyber assembly line. Others compared it to home-based migrant labour. One worker said he had at least learned household chores.

Advertisement

“It is deeply ironic. Humans are teaching robots to work, yet those machines will one day replace the very workers who trained them,” wrote one user.

Robot training in China Reuters reported in August that human trainers in China used headsets and controllers to guide simple tasks like sorting crates and making coffee.

Progress was slow, with beginners sometimes needing 300 attempts to produce a usable movement. Experienced trainers may need 50 attempts, according to Reuters.

Such robots could help address worker shortages as China’s population ages and shrinks. However, three staff members said the subsidised project currently lacks a clear route to profits. They cited high costs and low data prices.

Government funding and manufacturing investment are advancing faster than robots’ ability to work beyond carefully planned demonstrations, Reuters added.

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.