A delegation led by Pakistan ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited Afghanistan to meet Taliban leaders and discuss security issues and government formation in the country.

As per Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Hameed participated in talks about the recent changes, ranging from the Taliban takeover as well as rebuilding activities at Kabul’s airport.

After arriving in Kabul to meet the Taliban, Hameed was asked by Britain’s Channel 4 News: “Will you be meeting senior people in the Taliban?" He replied: "No, I’m not clear…"

He was then asked by the reporter: “What do you hope is going to happen now in Afghanistan?"

“I have just landed…," Hameed said, adding “We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Don’t worry, everything will be okay."

A day later, Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries, including China and Iran, during which the participants agreed that peace in the war-torn nation is crucial for security and stability of the region.

The meeting chaired by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was attended by representatives of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan," it said.

Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan, it said.

He added that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

"Colleagues from Iran, China, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, were unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region," Sadiq said.

On the day, a suicide bombing in the restive province of Balochistan on Sunday killed four people and left 20 wounded, Liaqat Ali Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said in a text message.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a checkpoint of paramilitary forces in the provincial capital of Quetta.

In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the TTP attack and paid tribute to security forces for “thwarting foreign-backed terrorist designs."

Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2021

Pakistan wants the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with the group holding talks with different political stakeholders and carrying out a military crackdown on Panjshir, a stronghold against it.

