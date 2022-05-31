Working in UK: Graduates from these universities qualify for High Potential Individual visa2 min read . Updated: 31 May 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities to stay and work in the nation for a minimum of two years.
A new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa path has been established in the United Kingdom, allowing graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities to stay and work in the nation for a minimum of two years. The work visa for a PhD or other doctoral qualification will be for at least three years. Those who have difficulty extending their HPI visa will be able to move to another visa, such as a Skilled Worker visa, according to UK government rules.
The new HPI visa route will cost roughly 715 pounds ($900) and would allow studnets to bring dependents or close family members into the country. International students studying at any of the top universities in the UK are already entitled to stay for up to three years under the Graduate visa, also known as a post-study work visa, which was introduced in July 2021.
To be eligible, the institution must be located outside of the United Kingdom and must have placed in the top 50 of at least two of the three rankings for the year in which the applicant received the qualification, according to the UK Home Office.
The top 50 universities were chosen from the annual rankings lists of 'QS,' 'Times Higher Education,' and the 'Academic Ranking of World Universities,' and include institutions from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, France, Sweden, and Switzerland.
This list of universities related to qualifications awarded between November 1. 2021 and October 31, 2022 is out now. Out of 37 listed universities, 20 are from the United States. In Asia, two universities from Hong Kong and Japan each have been listed. There is no Indian university featured in the list. However, Indian students studying at any of these universities seem to be eligible for the HPI visa.
|Alphabetical Rankings Lists 2021 (establishments from Top 50 rankings which appeared on 2 or more lists)
|Country
|California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
|USA
|Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
|Hong Kong
|Columbia University
|USA
|Cornell University
|USA
|Duke University
|USA
|Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL Switzerland)
|Switzerland
|ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)
|Switzerland
|Harvard University
|USA
|Johns Hopkins University
|USA
|Karolinska Institute
|Sweden
|Kyoto University
|Japan
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|USA
|McGill University
|Canada
|Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
|Singapore
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|New York University (NYU)
|USA
|Northwestern University
|USA
|Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University
|France
|Peking University
|China
|Princeton University
|USA
|Stanford University
|USA
|Tsinghua University
|China
|University of British Columbia
|Canada
|University of California, Berkeley
|USA
|University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
|USA
|University of California, San Diego
|USA
|University of Chicago US
|USA
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|University of Melbourne
|Australia
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|USA
|University of Munich (LMU Munich)
|Germany
|University of Pennsylvania
|USA
|University of Texas at Austin
|USA
|University of Tokyo
|Japan
|University of Toronto
|Canada
|University of Washington
|USA
|Yale University
|USA