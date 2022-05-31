OPEN APP
A new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa path has been established in the United Kingdom, allowing graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities to stay and work in the nation for a minimum of two years. The work visa for a PhD or other doctoral qualification will be for at least three years. Those who have difficulty extending their HPI visa will be able to move to another visa, such as a Skilled Worker visa, according to UK government rules.

The new HPI visa route will cost roughly 715 pounds ($900) and would allow studnets to bring dependents or close family members into the country. International students studying at any of the top universities in the UK are already entitled to stay for up to three years under the Graduate visa, also known as a post-study work visa, which was introduced in July 2021.

To be eligible, the institution must be located outside of the United Kingdom and must have placed in the top 50 of at least two of the three rankings for the year in which the applicant received the qualification, according to the UK Home Office.

The top 50 universities were chosen from the annual rankings lists of 'QS,' 'Times Higher Education,' and the 'Academic Ranking of World Universities,' and include institutions from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, France, Sweden, and Switzerland.

This list of universities related to qualifications awarded between November 1. 2021 and October 31, 2022 is out now. Out of 37 listed universities, 20 are from the United States. In Asia, two universities from Hong Kong and Japan each have been listed. There is no Indian university featured in the list. However, Indian students studying at any of these universities seem to be eligible for the HPI visa.

Alphabetical Rankings Lists 2021 (establishments from Top 50 rankings which appeared on 2 or more lists)Country
California Institute of Technology (Caltech)USA
Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)Hong Kong
Columbia UniversityUSA
Cornell UniversityUSA
Duke UniversityUSA
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL Switzerland)Switzerland
ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)Switzerland
Harvard UniversityUSA
Johns Hopkins UniversityUSA
Karolinska InstituteSweden
Kyoto UniversityJapan
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)USA
McGill UniversityCanada
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)Singapore
National University of SingaporeSingapore
New York University (NYU)USA
Northwestern UniversityUSA
Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research UniversityFrance
Peking UniversityChina
Princeton UniversityUSA
Stanford UniversityUSA
Tsinghua UniversityChina
University of British ColumbiaCanada
University of California, BerkeleyUSA
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)USA
University of California, San DiegoUSA
University of Chicago USUSA
University of Hong KongHong Kong
University of MelbourneAustralia
University of Michigan-Ann ArborUSA
University of Munich (LMU Munich)Germany
University of PennsylvaniaUSA
University of Texas at AustinUSA
University of TokyoJapan
University of TorontoCanada
University of WashingtonUSA
Yale UniversityUSA
