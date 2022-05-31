A new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa path has been established in the United Kingdom, allowing graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities to stay and work in the nation for a minimum of two years. The work visa for a PhD or other doctoral qualification will be for at least three years. Those who have difficulty extending their HPI visa will be able to move to another visa, such as a Skilled Worker visa, according to UK government rules.

The new HPI visa route will cost roughly 715 pounds ($900) and would allow studnets to bring dependents or close family members into the country. International students studying at any of the top universities in the UK are already entitled to stay for up to three years under the Graduate visa, also known as a post-study work visa, which was introduced in July 2021.

To be eligible, the institution must be located outside of the United Kingdom and must have placed in the top 50 of at least two of the three rankings for the year in which the applicant received the qualification, according to the UK Home Office.

The top 50 universities were chosen from the annual rankings lists of 'QS,' 'Times Higher Education,' and the 'Academic Ranking of World Universities,' and include institutions from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, France, Sweden, and Switzerland.

This list of universities related to qualifications awarded between November 1. 2021 and October 31, 2022 is out now. Out of 37 listed universities, 20 are from the United States. In Asia, two universities from Hong Kong and Japan each have been listed. There is no Indian university featured in the list. However, Indian students studying at any of these universities seem to be eligible for the HPI visa.

Alphabetical Rankings Lists 2021 (establishments from Top 50 rankings which appeared on 2 or more lists) Country California Institute of Technology (Caltech) USA Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Hong Kong Columbia University USA Cornell University USA Duke University USA Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL Switzerland) Switzerland ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) Switzerland Harvard University USA Johns Hopkins University USA Karolinska Institute Sweden Kyoto University Japan Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA McGill University Canada Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore National University of Singapore Singapore New York University (NYU) USA Northwestern University USA Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University France Peking University China Princeton University USA Stanford University USA Tsinghua University China University of British Columbia Canada University of California, Berkeley USA University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) USA University of California, San Diego USA University of Chicago US USA University of Hong Kong Hong Kong University of Melbourne Australia University of Michigan-Ann Arbor USA University of Munich (LMU Munich) Germany University of Pennsylvania USA University of Texas at Austin USA University of Tokyo Japan University of Toronto Canada University of Washington USA Yale University USA