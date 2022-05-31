A new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa path has been established in the United Kingdom, allowing graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities to stay and work in the nation for a minimum of two years. The work visa for a PhD or other doctoral qualification will be for at least three years. Those who have difficulty extending their HPI visa will be able to move to another visa, such as a Skilled Worker visa, according to UK government rules.

