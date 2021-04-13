Subscribe
Home >News >World >Working mothers derailed by pandemic face a tough road

Working mothers derailed by pandemic face a tough road

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
10 min read . 12:08 AM IST RACHEL FEINTZEIG, The Wall Street Journal

  • After a year of sacrifices, many working mothers are trying to regain their momentum. Some have re-tooled their careers. Others hit new obstacles.

Before the Covid pandemic erupted, Brooks McCoy made $103,000 a year as a regional director for a commercial cleaning franchise in North Carolina. After being laid off last March, the mother of two resorted to selling Pampered Chef cookware to friends of friends. In August, after months of looking, she found a full-time job selling copiers and printers to businesses.

The company has given her the childcare flexibility she needs now, letting her work from home when her two daughters don’t have in-person school. But it pays $40,000 a year.

