Giving us a peek into the life of his wife resuming her career after giving birth, Vitaly Kotov, Senior Program Manager Yeezy Supply at Adidas, shared a heartwarming and encouraging message for the mother of his two children. “This is a photo of my wife applying for a job while our kids utilizing her as a playground, to me it’s a perfect illustration of what most women must go through to get back to work after giving birth," he wrote. “We live in the world build and designed by men for men, we talk a lot about #equality in the recent years but we still very far from being there and my wife’s journey is a great reminder of that," he shared.