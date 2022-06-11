We live in the world build and designed by men for men, we talk a lot about equality in the recent years but we are still very far from being there and my wife’s journey is a great reminder of that, the father of two wrote
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Working mothers struggling to balance life at home and at workplace is a much talked about phenomenon in this day and age. Media is replete with reports of mothers experiencing burnout when it comes handling the stress of a full time career with toddlers at home. Perhaps, the most significant celebration may be to not only honor but also acknowledge the challenges working mothers deal with, and yet continue to contribute to the conditions for success in their work and life.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Working mothers struggling to balance life at home and at workplace is a much talked about phenomenon in this day and age. Media is replete with reports of mothers experiencing burnout when it comes handling the stress of a full time career with toddlers at home. Perhaps, the most significant celebration may be to not only honor but also acknowledge the challenges working mothers deal with, and yet continue to contribute to the conditions for success in their work and life.
Giving us a peek into the life of his wife resuming her career after giving birth, Vitaly Kotov, Senior Program Manager Yeezy Supply at Adidas, shared a heartwarming and encouraging message for the mother of his two children. “This is a photo of my wife applying for a job while our kids utilizing her as a playground, to me it’s a perfect illustration of what most women must go through to get back to work after giving birth," he wrote. “We live in the world build and designed by men for men, we talk a lot about #equality in the recent years but we still very far from being there and my wife’s journey is a great reminder of that," he shared.
Giving us a peek into the life of his wife resuming her career after giving birth, Vitaly Kotov, Senior Program Manager Yeezy Supply at Adidas, shared a heartwarming and encouraging message for the mother of his two children. “This is a photo of my wife applying for a job while our kids utilizing her as a playground, to me it’s a perfect illustration of what most women must go through to get back to work after giving birth," he wrote. “We live in the world build and designed by men for men, we talk a lot about #equality in the recent years but we still very far from being there and my wife’s journey is a great reminder of that," he shared.
According to a study conducted by McKinsey, more women than men report exhaustion, burnout and pressure to work more. The pandemic has put in additional pressure with the research from McKinsey noting that working mothers have "grappled with a ‘double shift’ of household responsibilities, mental health challenges, a more difficult remote-work experience, and concerns about higher rates of unemployment—particularly among mothers of color and single mothers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a study conducted by McKinsey, more women than men report exhaustion, burnout and pressure to work more. The pandemic has put in additional pressure with the research from McKinsey noting that working mothers have "grappled with a ‘double shift’ of household responsibilities, mental health challenges, a more difficult remote-work experience, and concerns about higher rates of unemployment—particularly among mothers of color and single mothers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These burdens come on top of structural barriers for working women, including being the ‘only’ woman in the room and playing an allyship role for others."
These burdens come on top of structural barriers for working women, including being the ‘only’ woman in the room and playing an allyship role for others."
“It’s been 8 months since our second child was born and Aleksandra Kotova already started her new role this Monday. She has spent hours after hours searching for a right position, applying, sending out CV’s, attending interviews while breastfeeding, pumping, and taking care of 2 kids and sometimes me," Kotov shared.
“It’s been 8 months since our second child was born and Aleksandra Kotova already started her new role this Monday. She has spent hours after hours searching for a right position, applying, sending out CV’s, attending interviews while breastfeeding, pumping, and taking care of 2 kids and sometimes me," Kotov shared.
As per the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, noted that over 44% working moms are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25%). Data also suggests that working mothers are more likely to bear the brunt of distractions from childcare while men seek support from friends and family.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, noted that over 44% working moms are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25%). Data also suggests that working mothers are more likely to bear the brunt of distractions from childcare while men seek support from friends and family.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The survey shows that only 20% working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children, when compared to 32% men. Findings also show that more than 46% working mothers report working till late to make up for work, and 42% are unable to focus on work with their children at home.
The survey shows that only 20% working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children, when compared to 32% men. Findings also show that more than 46% working mothers report working till late to make up for work, and 42% are unable to focus on work with their children at home.
“Looking back at my own career path makes me realized how privileged am I just by being born as a male, it has nothing to do with my skills, education, or experience, I’m just getting a head start for being a dude," he shared.
“Looking back at my own career path makes me realized how privileged am I just by being born as a male, it has nothing to do with my skills, education, or experience, I’m just getting a head start for being a dude," he shared.
In my 20 years on the job market I was able to focus on my career development without taking time off to give birth or take care of kids, while people were interviewing me, they never had a though that I might quit for maternity, and nobody used that as a reason not to give me a job, he wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In my 20 years on the job market I was able to focus on my career development without taking time off to give birth or take care of kids, while people were interviewing me, they never had a though that I might quit for maternity, and nobody used that as a reason not to give me a job, he wrote.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Expressing the pride he feels for his wife and the countless working mothers, he wrote, “I’m very proud of her and confident she has an amazing career ahead Grady Britton very lucky to have her. Sending love to all the working moms out there!"
Expressing the pride he feels for his wife and the countless working mothers, he wrote, “I’m very proud of her and confident she has an amazing career ahead Grady Britton very lucky to have her. Sending love to all the working moms out there!"