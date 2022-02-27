Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Ukraine said that Indian citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through Hungary, and stated that it is “working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries" in order to continue further evacuations of Indians citizens from the war-torn country. “Citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through Hungary. Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. Please stay patient and safe," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Additionally, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday said that the embassy is "closely monitoring" the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine and are in constant touch with the authorities on the safety of Indian citizens. "Closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities on the safety of our citizens. To all Indians who remain in Ukraine, we are with you," India in Ukraine tweeted.

Earlier, the first flight from Romania carrying Indian students, who had left the conflict situation in Ukraine, reached Mumbai as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, government officials said.

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai in the evening.

The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said. Air India's third evacuation flight, AI1940, which will depart from Hungarian capital Budapest, is also scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday, they said.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military offensive began. Therefore, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border have been taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by road with the assistance of Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights, the officials said. The government is not charging the rescued passengers for the evacuation flights, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

