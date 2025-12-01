World AIDS Day 2025: From theme, history, significance to NACP phase 5 measures — all you need to know

World AIDS Day is observed across the world every year on 1 December to raise awareness about the HIV/AIDS. On this day, India hosts nationwide awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes. The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare organises events to unite the masses in the fight against this deadly disease.

What is HIV/AIDS? The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) weakens a person's immune system by attacking the helper T-cells. Meanwhile, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is caused by having too few immune cells to fight off other infections and diseases, Mayo clinic reported.

World AIDS Day theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response" is the theme for this year.

World AIDS Day history World Health Organization (WHO) first observed this day in 1988 which now serves as a platform for governments, communities and individuals to raise awareness and take measures to control its spread. One among the eleven official global public health campaigns of WHO, the date 1 December was recommend by San Francisco's former television broadcast journalist, Bunn.

The National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) evolved through five phases in the last three decades. Shifting focus from basic awareness to comprehensive prevention, testing, treatment and sustainability, the goal of the latest phase (2021–2026) is to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3.3. HIV/AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 was a landmark measure in this direction as strong policy framework strives to make significant strides in combatting HIV-related illnesses.

Phase-V aims to build on past achievements and address persistent challenges posed by the chronic condition caused by fatal HIV infection. With an outlay of Rs. 15,471.94 crore, the aim is to end the epidemic as a public health threat by 2030 through comprehensive risk use of prevention, testing, and treatment services, PIB press release states.

Causes of HIV infection HIV can be sexually transmitted and can also spread through sharing of needles or syringes with infected person. A woman infected with HIV can spread the virus to her child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding if the HIV infection is left untreated. Although, there's no cure for this disease, but medicines can control the infection and prevent it from getting worse. Antiviral treatments are administered to those infected with HIV to reduce deaths due to AIDS.