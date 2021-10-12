The inequality in the recovery is getting worse across country groups. Per capita income in advanced economies is expected to grow nearly 5% in 2021, but only 0.5% in low-income countries. It will take many developing countries years to reach pre-pandemic income levels. Even after two years of recovery, by next year output in developing countries is expected to be nearly 4% below pre-pandemic projections, whereas the advanced economies will be caught up. In IDA countries, output will remain 5.6 percent below pre-pandemic projections by next year. The pandemic has already tipped millions of people into poverty, according to the report.