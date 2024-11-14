World Bank boosts lending capacity by 50Percent, India set to gain most from $150 billion global push, says India head Kouame
SummaryIndia stands to gain from the World Bank’s new lending boost, targeting crucial areas like green projects, infrastructure, and economic resilience.
NEW DELHI : The World Bank, sharpening its focus on expanding support for developing economies, has raised its lending capacity by 50%, positioning itself to offer a record $150 billion over the next decade to various countries, with a strong emphasis on green projects.