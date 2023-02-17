World Bank may loosen loan ratio to free up $4 billion a year
- The board was expected to decide on the issue by the April meetings of the bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The World Bank, under pressure to do more to help developing countries cope with climate change, may change its internal lending guidelines to free up $4 billion in lending capacity each year, World Bank President David Malpass told Reuters on Thursday.
