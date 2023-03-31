World Bank plan to boost annual lending by $5 bln, protect credit rating1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:16 AM IST
The World Bank submitted a long-awaited ‘evolution road map’ to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change, other global crises by about $5 bn annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating
WASHINGTON : The World Bank on Thursday submitted a long-awaited "evolution road map" to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change and other global crises by about $5 billion annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating.
