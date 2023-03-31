Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  World Bank plan to boost annual lending by $5 bln, protect credit rating

World Bank plan to boost annual lending by $5 bln, protect credit rating

1 min read . 03:16 AM IST David Lawder, Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

The World Bank submitted a long-awaited ‘evolution road map’ to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change, other global crises by about $5 bn annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating

WASHINGTON :The World Bank on Thursday submitted a long-awaited "evolution road map" to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change and other global crises by about $5 billion annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating.

WASHINGTON :The World Bank on Thursday submitted a long-awaited "evolution road map" to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change and other global crises by about $5 billion annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating.

The bank said the plan will be discussed with its Development Committee on April 12, during the World Bank-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, and discussions will follow on additional measures to boost lending, including to the world's poorest countries. 

The bank said the plan will be discussed with its Development Committee on April 12, during the World Bank-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, and discussions will follow on additional measures to boost lending, including to the world's poorest countries. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP