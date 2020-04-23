World Bank predicts sharp fall in remittances this year

NEW DELHI : Global remittances are projected to plunge by about 20% in 2020 due to the economic crisis induced by the novel coronavirus and shutdown across countries, the World Bank has warned.

Remittances to South Asia is projected to fall by 22% to $109 billion this year, after a 6.1% growth in 2019, the multilateral agency said in a statement.

“The deceleration in remittances to the South Asian region in 2020 is driven by the global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as oil price declines," World Bank said. The economic slowdown is likely to directly affect remittance outflows from the US, the UK, and EU countries to South Asia. Falling oil prices will also affect remittance outflows from Gulf countries, it added.

India, China, Philippines, Pakistan and Mexico are among major recipients of remittances in South Asian region. Among Indian states, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka are among major recipients of remittances, as per the information available with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The World Bank said the projected fall was the sharpest in recent history and that migrant workers were more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country. Remittances to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 percent to $445 billion, representing a loss of a crucial financing lifeline for many vulnerable households, it said. Remittances to LMICs had reached a record $554 billion in 2019. In 2019, remittance flows to these countries became larger than FDI flows, an important milestone for monitoring resource flows to developing countries, World Bank said.

Remittances play a key role in lower and middle income countries in alleviating poverty besides aiding higher spending on education and lowering child labour in disadvantaged households, the World Bank said. A fall in remittances affect families’ ability to spend on these areas as more of their finances will be directed to solve food shortages and immediate livelihoods needs, it said.

“Remittances are a vital source of income for developing countries. The ongoing economic recession caused by COVID-19 is taking a severe toll on the ability to send money home and makes it all the more vital that we shorten the time to recovery for advanced economies," World Bank group president David Malpass said in a statement.

“Remittances help families afford food, healthcare, and basic needs. As the World Bank Group implements fast, broad action to support countries, we are working to keep remittance channels open and safeguard the poorest communities’ access to these most basic needs," the statement said.

The agency said it was working with the G20 countries and the global community to reduce remittance costs and improve financial inclusion for the poor.

