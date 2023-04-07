World Bank reduces Pakistan's growth forecast to 0.4% as ministers scrap US trip

As the economic crisis in Pakistan continues, the World Bank has sharply reduced the country's growth forecast from 2% to 0.4%. Inflation in Pakistan is at a 48-year high, affecting local businesses and increasing the cost of living. Foreign currency reserves are barely enough to manage a month of imports. Against this backdrop, however, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reportedly cancelled his visit to the US. The top official had been set to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF and hold talks to unlock a much-needed bailout.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}