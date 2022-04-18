This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target
1 min read.07:45 PM ISTDavid Lawder, Reuters
WASHINGTON :
The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2% from 4.1%, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank president David Malpass said on Monday.
Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months.
Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1% contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region -- comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries. Forecasts also are being cut for advanced and many developing economies because of spikes in food and energy prices caused by war-related supply disruptions, Malpass said.
