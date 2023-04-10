World Bank to advocate for changes to speed debt restructuring

World Bank to advocate for changes to speed debt restructuring2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:01 AM IST
The World Bank will push to resolve the mounting debt problems of poor countries and along with the International Monetary Fund will present concrete proposals to address some of the biggest restructuring roadblocks at this week’s Spring Meetings.
The World Bank will push to resolve the mounting debt problems of poor countries and along with the International Monetary Fund will present concrete proposals to address some of the biggest restructuring roadblocks at this week’s Spring Meetings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×