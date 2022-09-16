A new study by the World Bank has revealed that with the central banks across the world simultaneously hiking interest rates in response to inflation, the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023 and a string of financial crises in emerging markets and developing economies that would do them lasting harm. The report said that the central banks around the world have been raising interest rates this year with a degree of synchronicity not seen over the past five decades, a trend that is likely to continue well into next year, according to news agency ANI report.

