World Bank's vision being redefined: Ajay Banga4 min read 10 Sep 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Banga noted the need for multilateral development banks to collaborate on climate and digital governance, besides the inclusion of the private sector to facilitate investments into renewable energy in emerging markets
New Delhi: World Bank president Ajay Banga said that the bank’s vision was being redefined to eradicate poverty on a livable planet as part of the ongoing reforms agenda, and include climate, fragility, pandemic and other elements that the world’s markets were experiencing. He said that the reforms were a continuing process towards which the institution was deeply committed.