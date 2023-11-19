World Children's Day 2023: Significance, history and wishes to send

Childhood is the only phase of life where one can live carefree with the least number of things to worry about. It is also a crucial phase of life that requires maximum amount of care, nutrition, and focused upbringing to ensure a better future. The celebration of ‘World Children’s Day' on November 20 serves as a way to promote children's welfare and international togetherness across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To mark the celebration of the day, iconic structures like Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in blue in India and across the world on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The day is dedicated to the children and is aimed at spreading awareness around children rights and improving their welfare. The day is celebrated annually on November 20 as a remembrance of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on the same day on 1959. Here are all the details about the day.

World Children's Day 2023: History The day was first observed as Universal Children's Day in 1954. Now, it is celebrated every year on November 20, for the promotion of international brotherhood, awareness about child welfare and their rights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day, United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. On the same day, the UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

After 1990, the day also marks the anniversary of the date when the UNGA passed both the declaration and the Convention on children's rights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Children's Day 2023: Significance The World Children's Day serves as an opportunity for people in all professions to raise awareness about child rights and their welfare. It brings an opportunity to delve deep into small choices people can make for the younger generation.

Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in adding meaning to World Children's Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Children's Day 2023: Wishes to send -Children are those pure soul who are not corrupted by the world and their immoral values. Make this a better world for these young souls to nurture and be a good person in future. Happy World Children's day.

-Give wings to the limitless imagination of every child, as big dreams comes with courage to chase them. Wishing you a day filled with love and laughter. Happy World Children's day.

-Children are the forms of god. This Children's Day, promise yourself to never leave any chance to shower our love, care and support to children in your surrounding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Happy Children's Day. Every child is special. Never let this uniqueness of children fade away by forcing them to meet society's expecations.

