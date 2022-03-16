The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions it started in Ukraine on 24 February.

"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the judges said.

In a 13-2 decision, the court also told Moscow to ensure military units “take no steps" to further the conflict, which Russia refers to as a “special military operation." The Russian and Chinese judges dissented.

Countries who refuse to abide by court orders can be referred to the U.N. Security Council, where Russia holds veto power.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the order and asserted that Russia must comply with it.

"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelensky took to Twitter to say.

Ukraine had two weeks ago asked the World Court to intervene, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

Russia had snubbed a hearing last week at which lawyers for Ukraine accused their powerful neighbour of “resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare" in its brutal assault.

In written arguments submitted later in the week, Russia argued that The Hague-based court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that nothing in the convention forbids the use of force.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan met with Zelensky in a surprise meeting. The pair discussed the court’s ongoing investigation into possible war crimes in the country. While the ICJ can hold states responsible, the International Criminal Court could prosecute individuals.

In the days since the 7 March hearing, Russia has intensified its military strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine hitting civilian infrastructure across the country, including a deadly strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, and sending more than 3 million refugees fleeing across borders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.