World Covid-19 cases top 9.4 million, death toll surpasses 4, 80,000
A health worker takes care patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit.

World Covid-19 cases top 9.4 million, death toll surpasses 4, 80,000

1 min read . 06:42 AM IST ANI

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours
  • On Thursday, the WHO reported 167,056 new cases and 5,336 related deaths.

Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours to 9.4 million and the death toll has topped 480,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday (local time).

Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours to 9.4 million and the death toll has topped 480,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday (local time).

On Thursday, the WHO reported 167,056 new cases and 5,336 related deaths.

On Thursday, the WHO reported 167,056 new cases and 5,336 related deaths.

The fresh daily situation report estimates the number of infections confirmed in the past 24 hours at 177,012. Further, 5,116 virus-related deaths were reported over the same period, taking the toll to 484,249.

The Americas lead the count with over 4.7 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.6 million.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

