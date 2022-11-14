The theme of World Diabetes Day 2022 is “access to diabetes education", which supports the more comprehensive, multi-year subject of "access to care", as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The opportunity to increase awareness of diabetes as a global public health concern and what needs to be done both collectively and individually for better diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and management is provided by World Diabetes Day, celebrated every year on November 14.

For managing diabetes, Ayurveda offers a number of recommendations. Planning the steps as part of preventative measures and lifestyle changes to control high blood sugar levels is necessary. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head- R&D at Kapiva, suggested that, along with some lifestyle changes, effective prevention strategies must be implemented to fight blood sugar issues. Here are the recommendations.

Exercise

These contemporary approaches are based on extensive research on healthy ways to not only treat diabetes but also to avoid it by taking preventive action. Regular exercise, even for an hour, can prevent the early onset of diabetes. If you want to avoid subsequent medical calamities like hypertension and high cholesterol, it is imperative that you engage in physical activities on a regular basis.

Meditation

Today's society constantly exposes people to high levels of stress at work and at home, making it imperative to maintain low levels of stress. According to Ayurveda, meditation can help with stress reduction and management. Chanting and Pranayam (breathing exercises) can both help you keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Diet

One of the key strategies for controlling diabetes is establishing a good eating habit. Making dietary changes would involve selecting foods with a lower glycemic index. This would mean ingesting whole grains and good fats while avoiding red meat and beverages with added sugar.

Beverages

Ayurvedic beverages and their outstanding mixture of pure herbs provide natural diabetic management. These juices help with general digestion, boost energy, regulate carbohydrate metabolism, and regulate blood sugar levels. Juices produced from a mixture of Indian gooseberry (aamla), blackberry (jaamun) seeds and bitter gourd (karela) are regarded to be the best natural way to control blood sugar levels. Bitter gourd juice is beneficial for diabetics of both types 1 and 2, and it can be taken in the morning.