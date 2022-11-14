World Diabetes Day 2022: How to fight high blood sugar with Ayurveda

The theme of World Diabetes Day 2022 is “access to diabetes education", which supports the more comprehensive, multi-year subject of "access to care", as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The opportunity to increase awareness of diabetes as a global public health concern and what needs to be done both collectively and individually for better diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and management is provided by World Diabetes Day, celebrated every year on November 14.

