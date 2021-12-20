ZURICH : The World Economic Forum (WEF) said Monday it "will defer its annual meeting in Davos... in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron" variant of coronavirus.

The high-powered meeting, which usually draws leading figures from business, politics and diplomacy, will instead be held in "early summer", the organisers said. Last year's edition was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The annual meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer.

The organisers said participants will instead join online sessions bringing together global leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

“The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society," Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum said.

“Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon," he added.

