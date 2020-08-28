World Economic Forum: The world can definitely live without Davos

For all the jokes about out-of-touch billionaires on mountaintops, Davos serves a purpose by bringing together executives, policy makers and campaigners who are rarely in the same place at the same time. It even has some democratic aspects: Decent lodgings close to the congress center are hard for everyone to track down. Even rainmakers, chief executives and Bono have to contend with queues for the coat check and at security. Most delegates get around the town’s icy sidewalks on foot.None of that, though, makes Davos the right place to design a new economic and social order, or to fix the deep rifts laid bare by the pandemic. Indeed, almost everything else about the event, from its inaccessible location to the WEF’s membership fees, is as far as it is possible to be from the requirements for an inclusive post-Covid world. That would require a place that is willing to silence the thought leadership long enough for quieter views to be heard.