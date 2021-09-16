World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will return to the Swiss ski resort of Davos in 2022, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced organizers to shift to Singapore and then cancel their meeting altogether this year.

The in-person event is scheduled for 17 to 21 January and designed “to address economic, environmental, political and social fault lines exacerbated by the pandemic," WEF organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting, which usually feature heads of states as well many of the world’s top executives, bankers and economic policy makers, will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, the group said.

The organisers are working with the Swiss government and health experts to establish the appropriate safety measures.

“The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes," WEF Founder Klaus Schwab said. “In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialog is more important than ever."

The ongoing pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

